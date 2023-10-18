MLB Rumors: Dodgers prepared for 1 big free agency move with major caveat
The Los Angeles Dodgers are open to bringing back a longtime player, but the decision is ultimately up to them.
By Scott Rogust
The Los Angeles Dodgers have missed out on returning to the World Series for the third consecutive season after winning it back in 2020. This time around, they were swept in the Divison Series by the rival Arizona Diamondbacks.
Now, they are in offseason mode, where they could potentially make a big splash in free agency (Shohei Ohtani). But could there be an internal move made?
Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw is set to enter free agency after his one-year contract ran out. But there's uncertainty as to whether he wants to continue pitching, considering he did deal with an injury to his left shoulder late in the season.
While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Dodgers team president Andrew Friedman said that he "absolutely" wants Kershaw back next season, but said that the decision is the pitcher's to make. Additionally, Friedman said Kershaw and his wife are going to "take some time right now and assess" his future.
Dodgers open to re-signing Clayton Kershaw, but ball is in pitcher's court
Last year, Kershaw signed a $20 million contract for the 2023 season. Kershaw had pitched well throughout the campaign but missed the entire month of July due to an injury to his throwing shoulder. He would return on Aug. 10 but didn't pitch over five innings for the remainder of the season.
In the regular season, Kershaw recorded a 2.46 ERA, a 1.063 WHIP, a 13-5 win-loss record, 137 strikeouts, and 40 walks in 131.2 innings (24 starts).
In Game 1 of the NLDS, Kershaw was shelled by the Diamondbacks, giving up six earned runs on six hits in the first inning, Kershaw could only get one out before manager Dave Roberts pulled him from the game.
After the loss and the Dodgers' subsequent elimination from the playoffs, Kershaw told The Athletic's Andy McCollough that he will likely take longer to decide about his playing future than last time. That, and he's considering getting his left shoulder examined.
"He is considering undergoing an additional examination on his left shoulder, which he injured in late June," writes McCollough. "The shoulder condition, which Kershaw has declined to specify, led to reduced fastball velocity and diminished command in the final months of the season. He indicated he was unlikely to engage in serious contemplation about his future for several weeks."
The Dodgers are open to bringing Kershaw back for another year, but the ball is in the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner's court.