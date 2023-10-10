MLB Insider: Predicting the fallout if Los Angeles Dodgers’ collapse continues
The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of another early playoff exit, and they will face some difficult questions. None more important -- or pressing -- than the future of manager Dave Roberts.
In 2022, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost in a stunning upset to the San Diego Padres in the National League Divisional Round. That felt like rock bottom for the organization and after a 100-win season in 2023, the team appeared ready to put that early playoff exit behind them.
But it has not worked out that way. Not even close. Now, facing a 2-0 deficit in the NLDS to the 84-win Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers are on the brink of elimination, and perhaps the most stunning upset in team history.
Dodgers NLDS loss to D'Backs could raise difficult offseason questions
Losing in the NLDS would force the Dodgers to ask themselves many difficult questions.
Is Dave Roberts the right person to manage the team? Do you only strengthen what will already be a significant pursuit of Shohei Ohtani in the offseason? How aggressively do you pursue starting pitching help with a young staff and Clayton Kershaw possibly in his last season in the majors?
Let’s dive into it.