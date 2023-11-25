MLB Rumors: Dylan Cease trade sleeper, Cardinals spending big, Yankees balking Bellinger
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: Reds named surprise possibility for Dylan Cease trade
One of the teams that has been open for business this offseason is the Chicago White Sox. This past season, the team fired executive vice president Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn after another disappointing year. Team owner Jerry Reinsdorf promoted Chris Getz to be the new general manager for the White Sox and has made a major move already in trading relief pitcher Aaron Bummer to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Michael Soroka, Jared Shuster, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake, and Riley Gowens.
Perhaps Chicago's next big trade piece is starting pitcher Dylan Cease. The 27-year-old could command the White Sox quite a bit, considering he is under team control for the next two seasons. So, which team will make the offer the White Sox can't refuse?
The Athletic's Jim Bowden answered fans' questions about the offseason in a column, and one fan gave an opinion that the Cincinnati Reds should acquire Cease from Chicago and asked what minor-league package, along with infielder Jonathan India, would it take to secure a deal. Bowden likes the idea of Cease going to the Reds and offered right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd.
"...a Cease trade to the Reds makes a lot of sense. How about India and right-hander Ty Floyd for him? The White Sox have to make that trade," writes Bowden. "Floyd, 22, was a first-round pick (No. 38) in this year’s MLB Draft after dominating at LSU. The White Sox control Cease for only two more years. They’d get their long-term solution at second base with India and a starter with similar upside to Cease but many more years of team control. Maybe the Reds would have to throw in a kicker too, but there is a deal to be made here."
Floyd was selected by the Reds earlier this year with the 38th overall pick in the MLB Draft. In his three seasons playing for the LSU Tigers, Floyd recorded a 4.17 ERA, a 1.166 WHIP, 229 strikeouts, and 74 walks in 175.0 innings (55 games, 27 starts).
As for India, he has been floated as a potential trade candidate due in part to the number of young infielders they have on the roster, notably Elly De La Cruz, Matt McClain, and Noelvi Marte. This season, India recorded a .244 batting average, a .338 on-base percentage, a .407 slugging percentage, 17 home runs, 61 RBI, 78 runs, 111 hits, 109 strikeouts, and 52 walks in 454 at-bats (119 games).
Cease is coming off a 2023 season in which he posted a 4.58 ERA, a 1.418 WHIP, 214 strikeouts, and 79 walks in 177.0 innings (American League-high 33 starts).
With the Reds narrowly missing out on the postseason this year, they are in a position to make a splash. Bringing in Cease could be just what they need.