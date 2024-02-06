MLB Rumors: Gio Urshela reunion among options, Brewers first post-Burnes add, Yankees whiff again
- Yankees reunion possible
- Brewers make frugal addition
- Burnes deal falls through
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Gio Urshela reunion among options
Third baseman Gio Urshela was limited to just 62 games last season with the Los Angeles Angels due to injuries.
However, the 32-year-old posted an OPS of .703 in those 62 games, and according to Jon Morosi, his market might be taking shape. Morosi lists the New York Mets, the Miami Marlins, and his former team, the New York Yankees as potential fits.
Urshela spent the early portion of his career with the Bronx Bombers. After spending the first three years of his career with the Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays, he joined the Yankees and was with the team from 2019-21.
2019 was his best season as a Yankee, as he hit .314 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI. He also had an .889 OPS that year.
The Yankees already have options at the third base position. DJ LeMahieu is expected to be their starter, and Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera could be options.
But if healthy, Urshela could earn some playing time and serve as a utility infielder. The veteran can play third base, shortstop, and even first base, so he could be a valuable piece to have on the bench.