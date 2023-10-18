MLB Rumors: Grading the top-3 items on the Baltimore Orioles offseason wish list
The Baltimore Orioles will be busy upgrading the pitching staff this winter, and it headlines their offseason wish list.
Explore moving prospects to upgrade MLB team
The Baltimore Orioles’ farm system is loaded. Beyond loaded. It’s quite possibly the deepest in Major League Baseball.
What that does is give Elias and the front office flexibility. And it would not be surprising at all to see the Orioles consider moving one of those prospects who could have their path toward major-league playing time blocked by another prospect.
It’s something that Elias has acknowledged, saying: “It’s all I think about every day of my life, is how to do this stuff. We have an amazing farm system, and there’s a lot of ways that that benefits you. It’s a good thing. We’re going to do our jobs this winter.”
Elias has options this winter. Lots of them. But it would not be surprising at all to see the Orioles move a prospect or two to upgrade the major-league roster, especially the pitching staff.