MLB Rumors: Grading the top-3 items on the Atlanta Braves offseason wish list
It’s a pivotal offseason for the Atlanta Braves. Here are three things on their offseason wish list, including the future of Brian Snitker and their top target in free agency.
Determining the future of Brian Snitker
The Atlanta Braves have every intention of keeping Snitker, and rightfully so. He’s one of baseball’s best managers. The locker room loves him, and the players would surely be incredibly upset if the team moved on from him, especially after one of the best regular seasons in franchise history.
Besides, if the Braves ever let go of Snitker, he would surely be picked up in an instant by another franchise. Snitker isn’t going anywhere. He’ll be managing the team for the foreseeable future and Anthopolous will be the one making the decisions in the front office.