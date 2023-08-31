MLB Rumors: Teams that missed out on Lucas Giolito, Harrison Bader, and more
On Thursday, the MLB playoff picture was shaken up as the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds claimed five veteran players off waivers.
Matt Moore: Miami Marlins
The Marlins were another team eyeing bullpen help and had its sights set on Lopez and Moore. Ultimately, Moore ended up with – ahem, you guessed it – the Guardians.
Adding either player would have made a ton of sense for the Marlins, who recently demoted veteran reliever David Robertson out of the closer role. They envisioned Robertson locking down the ninth inning, but it got to the point (8.18 ERA in 11 innings pitched) that the team had to do something.
If the Marlins claimed either Moore or Lopez, they surely would have been ticketed for high-leverage spots in the late innings. But they came up empty in that search and their inability to get one of the relievers may have helped seal their fate outside of the postseason, as they entered Thursday three games back in the National League wild card race behind the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds.