MLB rumors: Juan Soto trade buzz, Cubs sleeping giant awakes, Angels trying to save more
- The Angels put another player on waivers
- A Cubs sleeping giant has officially arrived at the perfect time
- Juan Soto trade buzz could end once and for all
By Josh Wilson
Juan Soto could get an extension from the Padres, which will end trade chatter
One of the most intriguing questions as the offseason draws near for non-playoff teams, like the San Diego Padres (1.2% chance of making the playoffs, per Fangraphs), is which players might be available beyond those expected to hit free agency already.
Questions linger about players like Marcus Stroman, who has a player opt-out, and stars like Juan Soto entering the final years of their current contracts that teams may prefer to trade.
Soto has an arbitration year in 2024 and becomes a free agent in 2025. If the Padres think it's unlikely they'll want him in tow for the next phase of their World Series hunt, or, on the flip side, if there's little interest on Soto's side to return, seeing what he'd return in the trade deadline could be wise.
It sounds like those trade murmurs won't come to bear, though. MLB reporter Hector Gomez recently reported that talks on a Soto extension with the Padres are going, "very well."
With such a lead on things and talks moving in the right direction, it's hard to envision Soto truly becomes available this offseason.
Now, if he has yet to get an extension by the deadline next year and the Padres are losing with the deadline creeping up? That'll be a vastly different story.
For now, signs point toward Soto coming off the trade market.