MLB Rumors: Juan Soto trade buzz, Phillies repeat, Braves prospect injury
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Braves prospect AJ Smith-Shawver gets placed on injured list
On Wednesday, Braves top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver was placed on the seven-day minor league injured list, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Justin Toscano.
The 20-year-old Smith-Shawver made history in June for being the youngest Braves starter to throw five innings or more since Steve Avery in 1990, also recording his first win that month.
For some context, Smith-Shawver was born four months after the Braves drafted Charlie Morton in the third round in 2002.
As arguably Atlanta's best farm prospect, Smith-Shawver heading to the IL due to shoulder inflammation throws only a small wrench into the franchise's developmental plans.
The righty had a ballooning 5.40 ERA in July but logged a solid start in his first appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett in August, recording seven strikeouts against the Charlotte Knights.
For the Braves this season, Smith-Shawver has made five appearances and four starts and has a 4.57 ERA. When his number is called, he's managed to hold his own in the majors, and he could turn into a frontline starter for Atlanta in due time.
Braves fans shouldn't be too worried about him making a leap into the MLB and should trust that he'll continue improving his game when healthy.