MLB Rumors: Juan Soto-Yankees buzz, Arenado uncertainty, Red Sox return
MLB Rumors: Could Yankees trade for Juan Soto this offseason?
It's truly impossible to say what's next for the New York Yankees. After winning the Aaron Judge sweepstakes this offseason while also adding the likes of Carlos Rodon, there were big expectations in the Bronx for the 2023 season. It hasn't played out like that, however.
Though the Yankees aren't mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, they are the longest of shots to make it into the MLB postseason. That has drawn plenty of criticism against manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman, though it does not appear either is going anywhere this offseason.
So the task then becomes improving the roster and getting the Yankees back to being contenders. Juan Soto might help with that.
With the small-market, big-spending Padres about to enter a contract year with Soto in 2024, there has been speculation that failed extension talks could lead to a trade. As such, former MLB All-Star and MLB Network analyst Cliff Floyd was asked about the best landing spots for the young superstar. No. 1 on his list was, of course, the New York Yankees.
On one hand, you understand immediately why Soto in New York would be a great fit. Much like (a healthy) Anthony Rizzo, the lefty could be lethal with the home run funnel in right field. On top of that, giving Soto the protection of Aaron Judge, Rizzo and, assuming he can bounce back, Giancarlo Stanton could be even better for the young star.
The flip side, however, is that the Yankees are unsure about Stanton, who is basically a DH-only at this point, and the potential need for Soto to eventually move to the DH. On top of that, Soto has played primarily in right field when not at the DH, which obviously conflicts with Judge's position on defense.
Even still, the Yankees adding another superstar bat could conceivably create a special, special lineup. Moreover, New York has the assets to make that type of deal happen. The only question is if Cashman, assuming he's still around, is aggressive enough to make that move.