MLB rumors: Nola/Phillies reunion DOA? Surprise catcher hot on free agent market, Mets open for business
- Where are the Phillies and Aaron Nola on a potential reunion?
- The Astros could part ways with a long-time catcher
- Mets are "open" to everything when it comes to this star
By Kristen Wong
MLB rumors: Pete Alonso's future with Mets is up in the air
Mets star slugger Pete Alonso was at the center of plenty of trade rumors at the end of the 2023 season. This winter, his future in Queens still remains up in the air based on new comments from Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns.
Stearns said of Alonso: "We're fortunate to have him. I'm looking forward to watching him play this season, and I'm not going to predict the future."
On one hand, Stearns appears to believe Alonso will play out his final arbitration year in 2024. On the other, he's unwilling to "predict the future" and the door is at least cracked open a little bit for a potential Alonso exit in the offseason.
This week, The Athletic named Alonso as a big-name player who could be traded soon (subscription required), citing Stearns' wishy-washy stance on Alonso as a key reason the slugger could want to leave.
If Alonso does end up leaving, the Cubs, Mariners, and Giants are a few rumored suitors who could add him to their rotation.