MLB rumors: Nola/Phillies reunion DOA? Surprise catcher hot on free agent market, Mets open for business
By Kristen Wong
MLB rumors: Phillies and Aaron Nola not close on a reunion
The Phillies reuniting with Aaron Nola makes sense. But perhaps the two sides parting ways makes more sense.
Amid swirling questions about Nola's future, the Phillies continue to ponder whether they should sign Nola to a contract worth as much as $200 million or move on from him.
In the latest report, MLB Network's Jon Morosi gave his thoughts on the matter and believes the Phillies and Nola are not "at all close on a reunion." Morosi said there is a "strong" relationship between the two, but there is a "better than 50-50" chance that Nola will follow the money and receive a better offer from another team this offseason.
The righty is entering free agency for the first time in his career and ranks as one of the top free agents this winter, behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell. With a plethora of teams in search of starting pitching help, Nola is projected to be quite the hot commodity.
Because of his popularity, and because the Phillies and Nola were unable to agree to an extension prior to the 2023 season, it seems more than possible that Nola will leave Philadelphia.