MLB Rumors: Ohtani sleeper picks, Juan Soto trade, Yankees changes
MLB Rumors: Hal Steinbrenner's big offseason changes for Yankees aren't so big
The New York Yankees' season ended in rather disappointing fashion. Two games above .500 and a fourth-place finish in the AL East probably isn't what owner Hal Steinbrenner envisioned when he dolled out one of the MLB's highest payrolls.
After the season. Steinbrenner vowed to make changes. Just don't expect flashy personnel moves.
"Some may be more subtle than others," he told reporters. "Possibly personnel but not necessarily personnel. It could be practices. It could be the way we communicate."
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Yankees don't appear ready to make sweeping changes to their management structure. In fact, the biggest change could be the Yankees' willingness to deal prospects for win-now help, rather than an overhaul in the front office or coaching staff.
Aaron Judge echoed Steinbrenner's earlier comments about changes being philosophical, rather than tangible leadership changes.
"Changes could mean a lot of different things. From philosophies, players, coaches, everything. We haven’t made it to the big dance in quite a few years, so we got some work to do, even on the player side. So looking forward to hopefully getting us back to the promised land with some good moves."
Clearly the Yankees, who still employ a number of stars and arguably the best bat in the majors, would like to contend next season. 82 wins won't cut it. That said, a steadfast commitment to Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone may not be the best method to achieving that goal. It certainly won't appease an anxious fanbase.