MLB Rumors: Oli Marmol's hot seat, Tim Anderson dark horse, are the Jays done?

By Scott Rogust
Tim Anderson receives contract offer from Marlins
MLB free agency moved at a snail's pace this offseason, as there are plenty of top-tier free agents remaining on the open market. Some examples of those free agents include NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and NL Comeback Player of the Year winner Cody Bellinger. Instead of the lack of signings, there has been plenty of speculation regarding where some of the remaining free agents will sign.
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson's name hasn't been brought up much this offseason. While Anderson did have a down year in 2023, he is a two-time All-Star. But now, we have an update on Anderson and a team that is interested in signing the shortstop.
According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Anderson received a contract offer from the Miami Marlins. It's unknown what the terms are of the offer, but Rosenthal notes that the Marlins are looking for an "everyday shortstop."
The Marlins do have an urgent need for a starting shortstop, considering they did make it to the postseason last year. So far, Jon Bertl is listed as the No. 1 shortstop on Miami's depth chart, followed by Vidal Brujan, Nick Gordon, and Xavier Edwards.
Anderson is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he recorded a .245 batting average, a .286 on-base percentage, a .296 slugging percentage, one home run, 25 RBI, 52 hits, 121 strikeouts, 122 strikeouts, and 26 walks in 493 at-bats (123 games).
In his eight-year career, Anderson slashed .282/.312/.422 while recording 98 home runs, 338 RBI, 528 runs, 1,021 hits, 883 strikeouts, and 143 walks in 3,622 at-bats (895 games).
It's unknown whether the Marlins and Anderson are close to a deal. What is known is that the Marlins have reached out to the two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger winner (2021) about being their everyday shortstop. With spring training underway, the clock is ticking for the Marlins.