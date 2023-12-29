MLB Rumors: Phillies ace backup plan, Yankees-Hader, Red Sox not done yet
- Phillies interested in potential Zack Wheeler insurance
- Josh Hader could be Yankees pivot option
- Red Sox could be active in starting pitcher market after all
MLB Rumors: Phillies interested in potential Zack Wheeler insurance
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a bit of a quiet offseason thus far. Yes, they brought Aaron Nola back which was obviously huge, but we haven't seen them connected to many other free agents with the exception of Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
The Yamamoto interest was a bit surprising considering all of the money the Phillies already have invested into their team and the fact that their rotation appears to be set for 2024. While the Phillies are fine starting pitcher-wise, they'd still put themselves in a better position to win by upgrading the rotation, and as it turns out, they could use an arm for the future.
The Phillies ace, Zack Wheeler, is a free agent after the 2024 season. Considering the fact that he'll be 34 then and seeking a large payday, the Phillies could look to sign a younger arm in free agency this offseason to give themselves one year of a powerhouse rotation, and then have that replacement essentially replace Wheeler in 2025.
According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, the Phillies have shown interest in each of the top two free agents on the market, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. How interested they are and how high they'd be willing to go financially remains to be seen, but the Phillies being in play for one of these arms certainly raises the question of whether Wheeler will be wearing a Phillies uniform past the 2024 season.
The chances of them committing nine figures to three different starting pitchers, especially when Taijuan Walker is making a lot of money too, are probably slim. Signing one of Snell or Montgomery gives them an elite trio alongside Wheeler and Nola for 2024, but also gives them a Wheeler insurance policy if he departs after the season.