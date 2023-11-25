Predicting where every Japanese WBC star will sign this offseason
Some of the stars from Team Japan's WBC championship team are among the most sought after MLB free agents this offseason
By Kevin Henry
MLB prediction: Shohei Ohtani will sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers
After another disappointing exit from the postseason, expect the Dodgers to do whatever it takes to land Ohtani and strengthen their All-Star lineup even more.
Making the move from the Angels to the Dodgers seems like a logical step for Ohtani, who can stay on the West Coast and immediately be closer to winning a championship than he was during his days in Anaheim.
With the Dodgers and after his offseason surgery, Ohtani can focus on serving as the team's designated hitter this season without any pressure to return to the mound. That discussion can wait for another day as the Dodgers can boost their lineup this season with Ohtani and potentially their rotation with him in the years that follow.
MLB insider Jon Heyman writes that the San Francisco Giants will join the Cubs and Dodgers "are believed going big" to land Ohtani but "some say Ohtani loves southern California." The Cubs and Giants both missed the postseason last year and, even though both have turned to new managers to turn around their fortunes, look for Ohtani to start the season with the Dodgers when they open up in Seoul, South Korea on March 20 against the San Diego Padres.