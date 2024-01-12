MLB rumors: Rangers lowball World Series hero, Rays take NPB low-risk play, more
- Rangers are an Andrew Knizner away from a raise for Adolis Garcia
- Rays take low-risk play on NBP star
- Yankees and Reds add pitching depth
MLB Rumors: Rangers are an Andrew Knizner away from Adolis Garcia raise
The Texas Rangers are fresh off a World Series triumph but one of the stars of that run isn't getting paid.
Garcia and the Rangers were the furthest apart of all the arbitration-eligible players who didn't come to a deal. The outfielder asked for $6.9 million. Texas offered just $5 million.
On the same day that the Rangers let the Garcia contract situation drag out, they signed former Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner for $1.825 million on a one-year deal.
So the Rangers could afford $1.8 million for a backup catcher who was non-tendered by the team that drafted and developed him but not for their World Series hero?
This isn't a knock on Knizner. He looks like a solid option for Texas as depth behind Jonah Heim and Sam Huff. They also have Andrew Knapp on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.
Still, Garcia has done enough for the franchise to warrant the extra $1.9 he's asking for. At the very least, his World Series contributions should have been enough to get the Rangers closer to his desired number. Lowballing him like this could come back to bite the team down the line. Keeping a player like Garcia happy is good for the team. Taking him to arbitration court feels like a mistake.