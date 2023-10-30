MLB Rumors: Shocking Red Sox-Dodgers trade, Braves sleeper target, Mets manager frontrunner
- Luis Severino named as potential buy-low candidate for Braves
- Craig Counsell emerges as Mets frontrunner
- Dodgers could call take-back on Alex Verdugo
MLB Rumors: Luis Severino named as buy-low free agent candidate for Braves
Luis Severino hits free agency after a disastrous 2023 campaign for the New York Yankees. About to turn 30 before next season, Severino now faces a muted free agent market. Jake Mastroianni of Braves Today, however, has the perfect landing spot in mind. That's right, you guessed it — the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta needs a boost in the pitching department. Charlie Morton's future is in doubt, but frankly, the need persists even if Morton returns. Spencer Strider and Max Fried are a great one-two punch atop the rotation, but the expected year-long absence of Kyle Wright leaves Atlanta preciously short on proven and consistent talent ahead of next postseason. Darius Vines threw some heat as a rookie, but he's not ready for the full workload yet.
Severino is a two-time All-Star with multiple top-10 Cy Young finishes. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2020 season and only managed four appearances in 2021 after Tommy John surgery. It has been a rocky road since, with Severino struggling to maintain his proper health and rhythm on the mound. Last season, he went 4-8 in 18 starts and posted a ghastly 6.65 ERA with a 1.646 WHIP.
Again, muted market. Severino will have to sign a 'prove-it' deal somewhere, and the Braves do make a lot of sense — especially if pricier options like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Eduardo Rodriguez are beyond their budget. The Braves sill have Vines and a couple of utility arms to get the job done if Severino flops, but there's also a chance Severino gets back to full strength and starts to find his rhythm once he's removed from the Yankees' chaos machine.
Low risk, high reward. It's a smart bet for the Braves.