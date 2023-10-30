MLB Rumors: Shocking Red Sox-Dodgers trade, Braves sleeper target, Mets manager frontrunner
- Luis Severino named as potential buy-low candidate for Braves
- Craig Counsell emerges as Mets frontrunner
- Dodgers could call take-back on Alex Verdugo
MLB Rumors: Dodgers profile as trade match for Red Sox OF Alex Verdugo
The Boston Red Sox are expected to gauge the market for outfielder Alex Verdugo again this offseason. He was a popular name at the trade deadline and it's a relatively weak free agent class in the outfield once you get past Cody Bellinger. As only one team can sign Bellinger — and he's not without red flags — expect Verdugo to receive serious trade interest.
One potential destination, as outlined by Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors, would be the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"As unusual as it would be for the Dodgers to trade for Verdugo just four seasons after including him in the package that brought Mookie Betts from Boston to LA, Verdugo would be an excellent fit for the Dodgers, who are set to lose lefty corner bats David Peralta and Jayson Heyward to free agency this offseason. Though a healthy season from Gavin Lux would allow Betts to patrol right field on a regular basis again in 2024 after spending much of 2023 on the infield dirt, the club still figures to be in need of an outfield regular alongside Betts and James Outman. Additionally, Verdugo’s left-handed bat would complement the right-handed bat of Chris Taylor, who figures to play a utility role in both the infield and outfield next season."
It would be beautifully ironic for the Dodgers to trade (back) for Verdugo after the blockbuster Betts deal years ago. If anything, it might reflect poorly on the Red Sox, who blew a golden opportunity to roster a perennial MVP candidate instead of a quality starter who profiles as trade bait, rather than a foundational piece of the next Boston contender.
Of course, Verdugo deserves credit for his efforts last season. He's one of the best right field gloves in baseball and he's a weapon at the plate, slashing .264/.324/.421 with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs in 142 games. Whether Betts is back in the outfield full-time or not, Verdugo's defense, combined with his bat in the back half of the lineup, would make him a useful complementary piece for LA.
The Dodgers are always on the market for big swings, but Verdugo would represent a potentially lower-stakes maneuver that could have pronounced positive results. Plus, it's a reunion. He would be welcomed back by the fanbase.