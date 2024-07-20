Red Sox connected to pair of top trade targets, one with Craig Breslow ties
By Austin Owens
The Boston Red Sox dropped their first game of the second half last night to the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, it is still safe to say that they have exceeded expectations in the 2024 season. This means there are decisions to be made.
With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, Boston sits in third place in the AL East but only 5.5 back of the leading Baltimore Orioles. Additonally, if the season were to end today, they would actually snag a playoff spot as the third Wild Card in the American League. Given this scenario, Bob Nightengale sees the Bo-Sox as buyers at the deadline.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox connected to SPs Jameson Taillon, Erick Fedde
In an interview on the Foul Territory podcast, Nightengale throws out two names that the Boston Red Sox should consider trading for at the deadline. The Red Sox currently have the fifth best ERA in the MLB but starting pitching is still expected to be their focus.
In a division where there are high-power offenses such as the Yankees, Orioles and Blue Jays, a team can never have enough pitching. Jameson Tallion of the Cubs and Erick Fedde of the White Sox are two starters that could fit nicely in Boston.
Boston Red Sox GM Craig Berslow worked with the Cubs front office from 2019-2022 and played a major role in getting Tallion to Chicago. With this connection and Tallion having a solid season, pursuing him makes the most sense for the Red Sox with Fedde as a back up option.
Tallion is 7-4 with a 3.10 ERA this season while Fedde is 7-3 with a 2.99 ERA in his first year with the White Sox.
There is no doubt that both the Cubs and White Sox will be sellers at the deadline with the playoffs clearly out of reach. The Red Sox will not be the only team calling about these two hurlers and could even be competing with their arch-rivals, the New York Yankees, to land the piece they are wanting by July 30.