MLB rumors: Red Sox trying to poach NLCS GM, more on Soto trade, MLB expansion
- An MLB expansion is in view
- The Padres already plan to cut ties with two key free agents
- A new Red Sox general manager candidate is emerging, and it's not Mike Hazen
By Josh Wilson
Phillies GM Sam Fuld emerging as a candidate for Red Sox executive role
Earlier in the week, it appeared as if the Arizona Diamondbacks executive Mike Hazen was a lead candidate to take the Red Sox GM role opened by the firing of Chaim Bloom.
Nightengale, Sunday morning, refuted that.
"Despite widespread speculation, the Boston Red Sox will not be hiring Mike Hazen away from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hazen, the D-backs executive vice president and GM, is staying put."
What Nightengale added, though, is that another name is emerging: Sam Fuld. Fuld is the general manager in Philadelphia, and has been there since 2020. Fuld was frequently tossed around as a managerial candidate, and even was thought of as a manager instead of Alex Cora in 2020.
Fuld, instead of game managing, took the Phillies GM role and has proven great, putting together a team that won the National League last year and figures to be a postseason threat in year three. That's instant competition, with Fuld's team only missing the postseason his first year at the helm.
Fuld is also not far removed from playing, having appeared in his last big league game in 2015 and spring training game in 2020. He played at the top level for the Rays, Cubs, Athletics, and Twins. His recent experience as a player could give him an edge and fresh perspective over Bloom, who didn't have playing experience.