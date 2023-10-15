MLB rumors: Shohei Ohtani staying put, Cardinals pitching priority, Joey Votto's next team
Could the Los Angeles Angels keep Shohei Ohtani? We tackle this queston and more in this roundup of the latest MLB rumors
By Kevin Henry
MLB rumors: Could Joey Votto end up with the Toronto Blue Jays?
After spending his entire career with the Cincinnati Reds, rumors are swirling that Votto could be in another uniform in 2024. With 17 seasons that have put together an impressive Hall of Fame resume, Nightengale writes that the next chapter of Votto's career could take him north of the border.
"Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds appear to be on their way to a breakup. The Reds have no interest in picking up the $20 million option in Votto’s contract, and Votto has shown little interest in a part-time role," Nightengale wrote of the situation facing the 40-year-old Votto this offseason.
Votto played in just 65 games last season for the Reds, slashing .202/.314/.433 in 242 plate appearances during another injury-plagued season. Votto didn't make his debut last season until June 19 after recovering from offseason surgery on his left biceps and rotator cuff. He landed back on the injured list in late August with left shoulder discomfort, but did return to finish the season with the Reds fighting for a postseason spot.
So what could be next for Votto if it's not a return to Cincinnati? Nightengale writes that, "The Toronto Blue Jays could be an ideal fit to bring Votto back home." A native of Toronto, the move could indeed provide an emotional end to his career if the Blue Jays would be interesting in adding his bat and experience to the lineup.