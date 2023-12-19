MLB Rumors: What I'm hearing about Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Cubs, Pirates, pitching market
The free-agent market is seemingly at a standstill, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto holding up the market. Here's what I'm hearing around the league.
Roster moves across MLB
Among the roster moves made on Monday, via major-league sources:
Free-agent pitcher Martin Perez to the Pirates on a one-year, $8 million contract, sources say. Perez, 32, is coming off a season with the Texas Rangers in which he posted a 4.45 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 141.2 innings.
The Baltimore Orioles have acquired pitcher Jonathan Heasley from the Royals for rookie-ball right-hander Cesar Espinal. The move adds pitching depth to the Orioles’ roster while it clears a spot on the Royals’ 40-man roster for right-hander Michael Wacha.
Free-agent pitcher Tom Pannone has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs that includes a spring training invite. Pannone, most recently with the Brewers, spent a brief time on the roster in Milwaukee last year before being designated for assignment. He reunites with Craig Counsell.
Free-agent pitcher Garrett Acton has agreed to a two-year split minor-league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays. Acton, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, was a highly coveted free agent and will earn $740,000 if in the majors in 2024 and $775,000 if in the majors in 2025.
Free-agent pitcher Chance Adams has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Colorado Rockies. Adams, who was once with the Yankees, hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2020 and is merely organizational depth in Colorado.