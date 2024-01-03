MLB Rumors: Yamamoto opt out, Phillies pitching plans, J.D. Martinez suitor
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto has an opt out in his contract.
- The Philadelphia Phillies could target an ace soon.
- A JD Martinez suitor has emerged.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Yamamoto contract details
Just days before Christmas, the Los Angeles Dodgers struck again with a marquee addition.
After adding Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow, the Dodgers weren't done, and ultimately signed Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal. The 25-year-old's contract also includes a few opt-out clauses, which are dependent on the health of his right elbow.
If Yamamoto has Tommy John surgery at any point or spends 134 consecutive days on the injured list with an elbow ailment between 2024 and 2029, he can opt out of his deal after the 2031 and 2033 seasons.
However, if he remains healthy, he can opt out after the 2029 and 2031 seasons.
The Dodgers had to spend a hefty amount of money to land Yamamoto, but they have also been proactive with this deal and structured it to have an insurance policy in case the right-hander struggles to remain healthy.
In addition, the first scenario prevents Yamamoto from being able to block trades. But if traded at any point during a season, the right-hander could opt out of his contract and hit the free agent market again. According to ESPN, the Dodgers would also gain a $10 million option for 2036 with no buyout.