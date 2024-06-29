Grading a Yankees-Astros trade that only makes rivalry more heated
The New York Yankees have emerged as one of the biggest potential buyers before the upcoming trade deadline. They have some needs around the infield that they will look to patch with any available option.
The staff at The Athletic recently came together and proposed six different trades that would help the Yankees as buyers ahead of the deadline. One trade in particular caught my attention and the attention of Houston Astros fans.
This deal, the first one proposed in the article, would send Alex Bregman to the Bronx.
Yes, the proposal is sending an Astros legend to the same team that has been his rival for the last decade. You didn't read it wrong, and I didn't write it wrong.
Grading a Yankees-Astros trade that sends Bregman to the Bronx
Here is the trade proposal from Chris Kirschner of The Athletic ($):
Yankees Trade Grade: A-
The Yankees have a big need in the infield and Bregman would fill that hole perfectly. He comes with the hardworking, winning attitude that's expected of anybody in a New York Yankees uniform. He would simply fit in perfectly. While some may view Warren and Beeter as too much to acquire a rental, Warren has struggled mightily in 2024 and Beeter has shown command issues in the past.
Astros Trade Grade: C+
If the Astros were to fall out of the playoff picture, this trade could make sense. The Astros still have a chance to be competitive down the stretch, so the idea of trading Bregman doesn't make too much sense right now. But, just based on value, if they're sellers, this would make sense. Being able to acquire two top 15 prospects in the Yankees organization would be worth the value of a rental third baseman.
Realism Trade Grade: F
This trade would just simply never happen. On no planet would the Astros be willing to send one of their superstar players to one of their biggest rivals.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic even offered his outlook on the Astros in this article, showing how truly unrealistic this deal is.
"However, in my conversations with Astros GM Dana Brown, he’s been clear that under no circumstances will they be sellers at the deadline."
The idea of this deal is just outlandish, and it really shouldn't be considered in any rumor this season. Bregman could end up in the Bronx in free agency, but the Astros absolutely won't be sending him to the Yankees in the next few weeks.