MLB rumors: Yankees caught with bad info, Padres hire manager, baseball gets its own Uncut Gems
- Uncut Gems focused on baseball
- Padres make managerial hire
- Yankees reasoning for lossing past Ohtani not looking good
By Josh Wilson
Uncut Gems directors making a baseball move
Josh and Benny Safdie are co-writing a movie that Josh will direct, co-starring Adam Sandler and hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion that will focus on baseball, specifically the world of sports memorabilia collectibles
The film was previously known, and teased to have a 340-page script that Sandler described as, "insane." No word on the amount of F-bombs across those 340 pages just yet.
For those unfamiliar, the Safdie Bros. wrote and directed Uncut Gems, the 2019 thriller starring Adam Sandler as a jeweler with an insatiable appetite for risk.
The film gained rave reviews and starred Kevin Garnett, nestling itself in the world between real and fiction. It was based on a real NBA Playoffs series that saw Sandler making big bets on Garnett and the Celtics after Garnett borrowed a rare black opal from Sandler that he believed possessed spiritual powers helping him play better.
If you haven't seen the film, it's worthwhile, but extremely intense, much like the other movies the Safdie Bros. have written and/or directed.
This next film is a "follow-up" to Uncut Gems, but it's unclear if it's a true sequel with Sandler reprising his previous role. A24 produced the first movie, but Sandler's Happy Madison Productions is apparently producing the follow-up. The word sequel has notably not been used to describe the baseball film.
The film, expected to release on Netflix, will be shot during live baseball games (ostensibly, MLB), and was delayed because of the SAG-AFTRA strike that put a pause on movie production during the baseball season.