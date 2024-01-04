MLB Rumors: Yankees are unlikely to pursue this starting pitcher in free agency
Shota Imanaga remains one of the top available starters in free agency and the New York Yankees need a starter or two. However, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that the Bronx Bombers are unlikely to pursue the left-hander.
By Curt Bishop
The New York Yankees have been busy this winter. They acquired both Alex Verdugo and Juan Soto in trades with the Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres, respectively in order to boost their outfield production from the left side of the plate.
The Bronx Bombers aren't done yet, however. They need a starting pitcher or two to go with Gerrit Cole.
They have been linked to former Yankee Jordan Montgomery, who is coming off of a spectacular postseason run with the World Series champion Texas Rangers.
Another strong option available in free agency is Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga. The Yankees could surely benefit from having him in their rotation.
However, Jon Heyman of MLB Network stated on Wednesday that the Yankees are unlikely to pursue the Japanese ace.
"The Yankees don't really love Imanaga from what I understand," said Heyman. "They think he's more of a fly ball pitcher."
Yankees unlikely to pursue Shota Imanaga
Heyman continued by saying that the Yankees are more involved in the market for pitchers such as Montgomery and Blake Snell. He also noted that they are looking into trade targets such as Dylan Cease.
Imanaga could be a good fit in New York if the team decides to go that route, but it appears unlikely that they will. If they decide not to pursue the Japanese left-hander, they would be smart to have a backup plan.
Fortunately, it appears that they do.
Montgomery spent the first six seasons of his career in New York before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, who later flipped him to the Rangers. He has emerged as a reliable postseason starter in recent years.
Snell is obviously familiar with the AL East thanks to his time with the Tampa Bay Rays. The left-hander is coming off of a Cy Young season and if signed, would give the Yankees rotation a completely different look, especially if Carlos Rodon is able to bounce back from an injury-plagued season.
Time will tell if the Yankees are able to get something done to bolster their pitching staff.