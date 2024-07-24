MLB Insider: Buying or selling latest trade deadline rumors
It's the MLB Trade Deadline season. The rumors are swirling all over the internet and yet, while talks have begun picking up behind closed doors, there are still teams teetering between buying and selling.
The coming days will decide how fringe teams such as the Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs, among others, will attack the trade deadline. Even then, the rumor mill is churning with different possibilities. I’ll go over a few of them and decide whether or not I’m buying or selling them, via major-league sources.
Could the Mets trade Pete Alonso?
The rumors have been swirling for months: will the Mets trade Pete Alonso? In the offseason, that answer was a firm no. After early season struggles, that answer became much more unclear. But with the Mets’ recent surge, now being 52-48 and in prime wild card contention, the Mets have signaled to teams that Alonso is very likely to stay put in 2024.
In the offseason, when he becomes a free agent, it’s anybody’s guess where Alonso will sign. But for now, his season should end in New York.
Buy or Sell: Sell
Are the Cardinals interested in Zach Eflin?
The St. Louis Cardinals are absolutely in the market for a starting pitcher. One of the names that has been linked to the team in recent weeks is Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Zach Eflin and there are industry people who believe he could be the Cardinals’ newest version of Adam Wainwright. He is scheduled to earn $18 million in 2025, so he is not cheap. But he would absolutely improve the rotation in 2024, 2025 and potentially beyond.
Buy or Sell: Buy
Are the Dodgers interested in Randy Arozarena?
At the trade deadline, the Dodgers will be big game hunting. That involves the starting rotation, where Garrett Crochet has emerged as a possibility. That also involves the outfield, where the team has been linked to Luis Robert Jr. and now Randy Arozarena. The team will cast a wide net of options, but Arozarena fits much of what the Dodgers will look for the next week. It makes sense and, after all, the two teams recently came together on a Tyler Glasnow trade. Who says they can’t make another deal?
Buy or Sell: Buy
Could the Orioles really trade Ryan Mountcastle or Cedric Mullins?
This has been perhaps the most surprising rumor, but it makes sense. The Orioles have prospects who are blocked by both Mountcastle and Mullins and by trading either of the two, they could improve a different part of the roster that’s weaker. I’d categorize the Orioles as more in “listening” mode on these two rather than “shopping,” so it remains to be seen just how likely a deal is. But the Orioles are open to being creative.
Buy or Sell: Buy