MLB Trades: Aroldis Chapman and 4 other trade deadline movers that aged like milk in the sun
The Aroldis Chapman trade has aged poorly, and these four other trades have arguably aged worse.
2) The Angels trade for Lucas Giolito has already run its course
When discussing bad trades, you simply can't do much worse than Lucas Giolito did for the Angels. Yes, I said did, because his time with the Angels has already come to an end.
in an effort to try and show Shohei Ohtani that the Angels are capable of building a winner, the Angels went all in at the trade deadline. They traded some of the few good prospects they actually had in an effort to acquire as many players as they could to help them in 2023.
The biggest trade of the many they made was with the White Sox, and it landed them Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez. The Angels got some good outings from Lopez, but Giolito was an unmitigated disaster.
The right-hander was acquired to be a frontline starter for that team, and he wound up posting a 6.89 ERA in six starts with the Angels. That ERA is a little bloated from one awful start in Atlanta when he allowed nine runs in 3.2 innings pitched, but the team was 1-5 in games he started for a reason.
The Angels let him and Lopez go on waivers to Cleveland just one month after they were acquired because the team fell out of contention and this helped them dip under the luxury tax. The Guardians claimed Giolito and in his first start with them, he allowed nine runs in three innings in a crucial loss to the Twins.
Giolito was the first to accomplish this feat of allowing eight or more runs in a game for three different teams in the same season in over 120 years. Surely his finish with Cleveland will be better than the start, but that can only be said with any sort of certainty because it really can't get any worse than that. With the Guardians now six games out, their claim will likely wind up being almost as pointless as the Angels trade. At least they didn't give up their top two prospects.