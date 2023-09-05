MLB Trades: Aroldis Chapman and 4 other trade deadline movers that aged like milk in the sun
The Aroldis Chapman trade has aged poorly, and these four other trades have arguably aged worse.
5) The Padres trade for Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi has aged like milk in the sun
The Padres were a team around where the Mets stood at the deadline, yet New York chose to sell while San Diego bought. Granted, they didn't go all in like we're used to seeing A.J. Preller do, but they did make an effort to push toward the postseason while not trading any of their expiring contracts.
One of the trades the Padres made was with the Pirates, acquiring Rich Hill to fortify their rotation and Ji-Man Choi to be a productive DH against right-handed pitching. Both players have done next to nothing to help San Diego.
Hill, pitching for his 13th MLB team, has been a disaster for San Diego. The 43-year-old has a 10.71 ERA in six appearances (five starts) and 19.1 innings pitched. He's completed five innings just once, allowed six runs twice, and has led his team to an 0-6 record in the games he's appeared in.
Choi was supposed to provide somewhat of a spark to an offense that needed it. Matt Carpenter was brought in to be the primary DH against righties, but he's struggled to the point where he has just 13 at-bats since the trade deadline.
Choi hadn't had a good year for Pittsburgh, but he's a guy who's done well against righties in the past, and seemed like an obvious upgrade. Unfortunately, Choi is hitless in 11 at-bats with the Friars and has been on the IL since mid-August with a left rib strain. It's not entirely his fault that he's been unproductive, but that doesn't make the trade look any better for the Padres.
The Padres were three games under .500 and five games back of a postseason spot with a 33.9% chance to make it at the trade deadline, and are now nine games under .500 and 6.5 games back of a postseason spot with a 0.9% chance to make it.