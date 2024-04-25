Ump show: MLB says screw patriotism with latest blunder involving Cubs pitcher
Chicago Cubs pitcher Luke Little's wardrobe malfunction has a certain faction of social media up in arms.
By Mark Powell
Uh, MLB might want to rethink this one. Umpires tend to stick to the book, even when the rules don't make a whole lot of sense. That trend was on full display during the Cubs Wednesday night game against the Houston Astros.
Craig Counsell inserted relief pitcher Luke Little with one out in the seventh inning. Little pitched well and the Cubs would go on to win the game, but that's not the storyline here. Umpires forced Little to swap out his glove because the equipment he was using had an American flag patch.
“The issue was the American flag was on his glove,” Counsell said. “Pitchers’ gloves, they’re pretty strict about not having white on the pitchers’ gloves. Apparently the flag had what could be a distraction to the hitter.”
The reasoning behind Little's glove being removed had little to do with the American flag itself, but more so distracting the hitter. Regardless of what symbol was on Little's glove, he wouldn't have been allowed to use it. Of course, since it's the flag, social media was in an uproar thanks to the usual suspects.
Cubs pitcher Luke Little speaks out about patriotic glove fiasco
“The(y) told me that they had got an email from MLB that I’m not allowed to wear it,” Little told the AP. “But I just didn’t assume that they were just going to just cut me. It’s not like it has an advantage in the game. It’s not like it blinds the hitters. Just representing my country."
After the game, Little posted on social media reflecting on the night's events.
Of course, this entire matter is silly and unnecessary. But, as mentioned above, umpires tend to stick to the book, even if it may lead to some blowback from conservative media outlets.
Little was not ejected. He was allowed to throw with a different glove. MLB plays the national anthem before every game, so let's not make this more than it is. If anything, it showcases yet again that umpires take certain aspects of their job too seriously, while blatantly ignoring others, such as inconsistencies in the strike zone.