MLS rumors: Smith to Charlotte, Yamane to LA Galaxy, Buchanan to City
- Dean Smith to become Charlotte FC coach
- Miki Yamane linked with the LA Galaxy
- Manchester City are interested in Tajon Buchanan
MLS rumors: Dean Smith to Charlotte FC
Frank Lampard was linked with the Charlotte FC job but the role appears to be going to former Aston Villa, Norwich City and Leicester City boss Dean Smith.
TopBin90 has reported that, "Smith is finalizing his move to become the next head coach of Charlotte FC."
It is a surprise move for Smith to head to MLS as he has spent his whole career in English soccer. He has also been linked with taking over at Championship side Stoke City, which could be a better fit for him.
Miki Yamane to the LA Galaxy
Maya Yoshida has been a success at the LA Galaxy since he joined the club from Schalke 04 last summer. The Galaxy could soon have another Japanese defender in the form of Miki Yamane who plays for Kawasaki Frontale in the J1 League.
Dome Soccer has revealed that the "Los Angeles Galaxy is moving to acquire Kawasaki Frontale defender Mirei Yamane."
Tajon Buchanan to Manchester City
Former New England Revolution forward Tajon Buchanan has been linked with Manchester City. The Canadian currently plays for the Belgian side Club Brugge.
According to the Daily Star, "Manchester City want Club Brugge winger Tajon Buchanan in January."
Buchanan has scored five times and made 12 assists in 67 games for Brugge. A move to the defending Premier League champions would be a massive step up for him.