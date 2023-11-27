MLS rumors: Lacazette to LA, Lodeiro leaving Seattle, LAFC in final
- Alexandre Lacazette has been linked with the LA Galaxy
- Nicolas Lodeiro is leaving the Seattle Sounders
- LAFC are into the Western Conference final
MLS rumors: Alexandre Lacazette to the LA Galaxy
The LA Galaxy are looking for a new striker as Javier Hernandez has now departed the club. A replacement could be found in a former France and Arsenal player.
Matteo Moretto has reported that, "The Los Angeles Galaxy are looking for a forward for January. They seriously considered Alvaro Morata but the Spaniard has no intention of leaving Atletico mid-season. Now attention has focused on Alexandre Lacazette, of Olympique Lyon."
Lacazette is now 32 but still captains Lyon and has scored three goals in nine Ligue 1 appearances this season. It would be difficult to take the French club's captain away from them in January.
Nicolas Lodeiro leaving the Seattle Sounders
Nicolas Lodeiro is a Seattle Sounders legend who has made over 200 appearances for the club. In his time with the Sounders, he won the MLS Cup twice and the CONCACAF Champions League.
Unfortunately, last night his Seattle side suffered a 1-0 loss to LAFC in the MLS Cup, with Lodiero coming on as a substitute. It has now been revealed that this was the Uruguayan's final game with the club.
Jaime Ojeda has revealed that, "Lodeiro is leaving Seattle Sounders and will not continue in 2024."
LAFC into the Western Conference final
Los Angeles FC are into the Western Conference final after they defeated the Seattle Sounders 1-0 thanks to a goal from Denis Bouanga. They will face the Houston Dynamo at the BMO Stadium this Saturday.
LAFC are the reigning MLS Cup champions after Gareth Bale's goal helped them to beat the Philadelphia Union last year. Steve Cherundolo's side are on course to defend their title.