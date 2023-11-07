MLS rumors: Lewandowski to Chicago, Messi wants Rakitic, Lampard to Norwich
Today's MLS rumors include Robert Lewandowski being linked with the Chicago Fire. Lionel Messi wants Ivan Rakitic to join him at Inter Miami and former NYCFC midfielder Frank Lampard could be the next manager of Norwich City.
MLS rumors: Robert Lewandowski to the Chicago Fire
Robert Lewandowski is currently starring for Barcelona. However, the striker is now 35 and whilst he is still in remarkable shape for his age, he will not be able to perform at the highest level in Europe forever.
The Poland international has recently been linked with a move to MLS and Tayler Twellman on X has had his say. Twellman posted: "He’s been brought up the last 5 transfer windows. His people have said it’s “too soon”. If this happens I’d expect post Euros….. he’d kill it in so many markets but is there anyone better for Chicago than him?!"
A transfer to the Chicago Fire would be very fitting due to the city's large Polish-American population.
Ivan Rakitic to Inter Miami
Inter Miami are building a star-studded roster with Luis Suarez expected to join Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at the club.
Messi now wants more former Barcelona players in their squad. Marca has reported that "Messi asks (David) Beckham to sign Ivan Rakitic in addition to Sergi Roberto and Luis Suarez”
Frank Lampard to Norwich City
Former New York City FC midfielder Frank Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season. However, he could soon have a new job in the English Championship.
TEAMtalk has revealed that Lampard could replace ex-USMNT international David Wagner in the dugout at Norwich City.
The Canaries are currently 17th in the division and Lampard would have a difficult job on his hands in turning around their fortunes this season.