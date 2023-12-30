MLS rumors: Lodeiro to Orlando, McCarthy to LA Galaxy, Flach to Werder Bremen
- Nicolas Lodeiro to Orlando City
- Jack McCarthy to LA Galaxy
- Leon Flach to Werder Bremen
MLS rumors: Nicolas Lodeiro to Orlando City
After leaving the Seattle Sounders, Nicolas Lodeiro was linked with Uruguayan side Nacional as well as Inter Miami. However, the midfielder is set to stay in MLS but with another Florida club a bit north of South Beach: Orlando City.
Tom Bogert has reported that, "Orlando City is finalizing a deal to sign two-time MLS Cup-winning No. 10 Nico Lodeiro."
Lodeiro played 188 times in MLS for the Sounders, scoring 40 goals and making 50 assists. His experience will be a great asset to Orlando City.
He may not be joining his countryman Luis Suarez in Miami but he will be joining Facundo Torres and Cesar Araujo, who are also from Uruguay, in Orlando with this latest transfer.
MLS rumors: Jack McCarthy to LA Galaxy
Goalkeeper John McCarthy has left Los Angeles FC, who are replacing him with a European legend, Hugo Lloris, from Tottenham Hotspur. McCarthy has now switched to their city rivals, the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Tom Bogert confirmed the transfer on X stating: "LA Galaxy has signed GK John McCarthy." The goalkeeper played 25 times in MLS this year and kept eight clean sheets.
MLS rumors: Leon Flach to Werder Bremen
Leon Flach started his career with the German side FC St. Pauli before joining MLS with the Philadelphia Union. The midfielder has played 116 times for the Union and his performances could have earned him a move back to Germany. And indeed that could well end up being the case with rumblings of his next move.
According to GOAL, "Philadelphia Union youngster Leon Flach is attracting interest from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen."
Flach only played in Bundesliga 2 with ST Pauli but the opportunity to join Werder Bremen would see him be able to play his soccer in Germany's top flight.