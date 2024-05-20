MLS rumors: Reus to LA, Lozano to San Diego, Almada left out
- Marco Reus linked with the LA Galaxy
- Chucky Lozano set to join San Diego
- Thiago Almada left out of Argentina roster
MLS rumors: Marco Reus to the LA Galaxy
Marco Reus scored in his final Bundesliga game for Borussia Dortmund against Darmstadt last weekend. The Black and Yellow legend will play just one more game for the side which is the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1.
Reus has recently been linked to MLS and Charlotte FC who have his discovery rights. However, Transfermarkt has revealed that "Reus has no desire to join Major League Soccer club Charlotte FC." This has opened the door for the Los Angeles Galaxy with Tom Bogert posting on X, "LA Galaxy interested in Marco Reus as well. Charlotte has no interest in moving his discovery rights to LAG, especially as they continue to push to convince Reus."
The Galaxy have not signed a star name since Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez joined the club back in 2020. The signing of Reus would be huge on and off the field for Greg Vanney's side.
Chucky Lozano to San Diego FC
San Diego FC are not set to play in MLS until 2025 but they have already been linked with Sergio Ramos and Kevin De Bruyne. These are very ambitious targets but one that could come to fruition is the signing of Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano from PSV Eindhoven.
Tom Bogert has revealed that, "The deal for San Diego FC to sign Chucky Lozano for around $12m is all agreed and nearly done. Expected to be signed & complete in coming days. I'd expect Lozano to remain at PSV until Jan."
Lozano is only 28 and has had a successful career in Europe which has included him winning Serie A with Napoli. However, this season for PSV in the Eredivisie the winger has scored just six goals with three assists in 24 matches.
Thiago Almada left out of Argentina roster
Thiago Almada has been tipped for a move to Europe for some time with him being the first active MLS player to win the World Cup. However, AFA has announced that he has been left out of Argentina's roster for upcoming friendlies against Ecuador and Guatemala.
He has recently been with his country's U23 side and could be part of their squad for the Olympics in France this summer. For Atlanta United this year in MLS the midfielder has scored three goals with one assist in 11 games.