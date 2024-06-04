MLS rumors: Reus to LA, Ream to Charlotte, Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul
- Marco Reus is close to joining the LA Galaxy
- Tim Ream could sign for Charlotte FC
- Giorgos Giakoumakis set for Cruz Azul move
MLS rumors: Marco Reus to the LA Galaxy
It was not the perfect ending for Marco Reus at Borussia Dortmund as his side lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League in London last week. However, the German should now be able to look forward to a fresh start with one of the biggest clubs in MLS.
Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Los Angeles Galaxy, extremely confident to make Marco Reus deal happen as reported two days ago. There's still some work to do on player side and it could take some days, but LA Galaxy want Reus and their proposal is currently the best one on the table. Work in progress."
The LA Galaxy have agreed to pay Charlotte FC for his discovery rights. Now the player is all set to join Greg Vanney's side.
Tim Ream to Charlotte FC
Marco Reus may not be joining Charlotte FC as the club agreed a deal with the LA Galaxy for his discovery rights. However, the Crown could still be making a big transfer of their own this summer.
TopBin90 have reported that, "Charlotte FC are closing in on the signing of USMNT and Fulham defender Tim Ream."
Ream has been a great player for Fulham since he joined the club back in 2015. However, last season in the Premier League he played just 18 times. The center-back is now 36 so it could be time for him to return to MLS — Ream previously played in the division with the New York Red Bulls.
Ream's experience would be fantastic for Dean Smith's side but it may hurt his chances of continuing with the USMNT if he is no longer playing at the highest level.
Georgios Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul
Georgios Giakoumakis has been in fine form for Atlanta United this year in MLS where he has scored five times and made three assists in 11 games. However, the forward could now be on his way to Liga MX.
Fabrizio Romano revealed on X: "Cruz Azul have agreed on personal terms with Giōrgos Giakoumakīs, now close to completing deal with Atlanta United. After $10m bid revealed last week, Cruz Azul and Atlanta are negotiating on the installments, considered final details. Getting closer."