MLS rumors: Neville to the Timbers, Suarez to Miami, Chicharito leaves
Today's MLS rumors include Phil Neville being in advanced talks to become the next Portland Timbers head coach. Luis Suarez will join Inter Miami and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is leaving the Los Angeles Galaxy.
MLS rumors: Phil Neville to the Portland Timbers
Phil Neville left Inter Miami earlier this year but after a spell as the assistant manager with Canada, he is set to take charge of another MLS team.
The Athletic ($) has reported, "The Portland Timbers are in advanced talks to hire Phil Neville as their head coach. The deal is not totally done or signed yet, with final details still to be sorted out, but Neville is expected to be named coach."
Neville did not have the best record with the Herons, with a win percentage of just 38. However, he now has much more experience of coaching in North America and has a big job on his hands with the Timbers who failed to make the playoffs this season.
Luis Suarez to Inter Miami
Luis Suarez being reunited with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami has been expected for some time now.
ESPN have now confirmed that it will be happening, reporting that "Inter Miami CF have agreed to a deal with Gremio's Luis Suarez,"
Chicharito departs the Galaxy
Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has left the Los Angeles Galaxy. The forward arrived at the club from Sevilla and went on to score 37 goals in 73 MLS games.
Head Coach and Sporting Director Greg Vanney told La Galaxy's official website, “We are grateful to Javier for his dedication and contributions to the LA Galaxy. In four seasons with the Galaxy, Javier was a passionate leader for our club on and off the field. We wish him all the best moving forward.”
It remains to be seen what is next for Chicharito, he is now 35 so this could be the right time for him to retire from professional soccer.