MLS rumors: Rooney to Birmingham, Beckham to United, Messi to Barcelona
Today's MLS rumors include Wayne Rooney agreeing to take over at Birmingham City. David Beckham could become an ambassador for Manchester United and Lionel Messi to Barcelona may be dead.
MLS rumors: Wayne Rooney to Birmingham City
Former D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney is set to take over at Birmingham City following the club's bizarre decision to sack John Eustace.
The Times have reported that the "former Manchester United striker is set for return to the English game in a deal worth three times what John Eustace was earning before his sacking by Championship club."
Eustace's sacking has not been a popular one with Blues fans. They have experienced their club going for a big-name manager in the past when they sacked Gary Rowett and replaced him with Gianfranco Zola. This nearly led to Birmingham being relegated to League One.
When Rooney takes charge, his first game will be against Middlesbrough, a club that is now managed by Michael Carrick who he played with for many years at Old Trafford.
MLS rumors: David Beckham to Manchester United
Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham could be about to take on a new role at his former club Manchester United.
According to talkSPORT, "Beckham will be offered an ambassadorial post at Manchester United if they are taken over by Sheikh Jassim."
MLS rumors: Lionel Messi to Barcelona
Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona on loan recently. However, the proposed move appears to be nothing more than a rumor.
Sport has revealed that, "even if the loan for a few months was possible, Messi could not be registered due to Fair Play issues."
This is good news for Inter Miami as Messi can now rest and get over his muscle injury properly before the 2024 MLS season.