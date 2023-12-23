MLS rumors: Suarez joins Inter Miami, expansion, Castro to FC Dallas
MLS rumors: Luis Suarez joins Inter Miami
This move has been rumored for a while but Luis Suarez has now officially joined Inter Miami as of Friday. The Uruguayan arrives from Gremio where he scored 17 goals in 33 games in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A this year.
Co-owner of Inter Miami David Beckham told the club's official website, “We are delighted to have a player of Luis’ quality and passion for the game join our Club. He joins a squad that is inspiring the next generation and we look forward to seeing him take to the field with both former teammates and young players from our Academy.”
Beckham was MLS' original designated player when he joined the LA Galaxy and he has now recruited Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and now Suarez to Miami.
MLS plans to expand
MLS has had some bad exposure recently when it decided that it did not want to play in the U.S Open Cup. However, this was denied by U.S. Soccer and there are now reports that the league plans to expand.
Yahoo has reported that, "Major League Soccer plans to expand its presence in the lower divisions of American soccer ahead of the 2026 World Cup, targeting cities and towns without professional clubs."
MLS rumors: Santiago Castro linked with FC Dallas
Santiago Castro currently plays for Velez Sarsfield in Argentina and he has been linked with FC Dallas but the MLS side face competition from Europe.
Fabrizio Romano has revealed that, "FC Dallas and Bologna are both showing interest in signing Argentinian forward Santiago Castro. Born in 2004, Castro could leave in January — as interest is growing."