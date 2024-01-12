MLS rumors: Almada to Atletico, Windass to the league, Reyna to Sociedad
- Thiago Almada linked with Atletico Madrid
- MLS clubs interested in Josh Windass
- Gio Reyna could be on his way to Real Sociedad
MLS rumors: Thiago Almada to Atletico Madrid
It has been announced by Don Garber that there will be a Netflix series on the MLS next season. However, it will likely not feature one of the division's brightest talents as Thiago Almada could leave Atlanta United for Europe.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that "Almada is one of the top names on Atletico Madrid list in case Angel Correa will leave the club. Al Ittihad will approach Atleti for Correa and Thiago Almada has always been appreciated by Atleti. His name is very high on club’s list."
Josh Windass to MLS
Josh Windass is known to soccer fans as having a famous father. He is the son of Dean Windass who scored a stunning winning goal for Hull City in the 2008 Championship play-off final against Bristol City. However, Josh Windass has carved out a professional career for himself in Britain but could now be on his way to MLS.
Tom Bogert posted on X: "Two MLS clubs interested in signing English forward Josh Windass from Sheffield Wednesday. Contract expires this summer. Already several clubs in Europe looking to sign pre-contract."
Windass is now 30 and along with Wednesday he has played for Wigan Atheltic, Rangers, and Accrington Stanley.
Gio Reyna to Real Sociedad
Former CF Montreal and New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch recently urged Gio Reyna to join Real Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund. Marsch was speaking on the Call It What You Want podcast and this is a move that could soon come to fruition.
According to Mikel Recalde, "Real Sociedad is interested in the loan of Giovanni Reyna, from Borussia Dortmund."
Reyna who played youth team soccer for New York City FC has played just eight times in the Bundesliga this season. The USMNT player needs to leave the club and start playing regularly.