MLS rumors: Vela to Sociedad, Tessmann to Bologna, no loan for Hoppe
- Carlos Vela could return to Real Sociedad
- Tanner Tessmann might move up to Bologna
- No MLS loan opportunities for Mathew Hoppe
MLS rumors: Carlos Vela to Real Sociedad
Carlos Vela's contract is up at Los Angeles FC and the player could return to Europe with a former club of his.
Jon Vinambres has reported that, “There are conversations between the Mexican player and Real Sociedad, but the operation is very difficult, as of course there are better economic offers. A point in favour: his family.”
Vela spent the majority of his career with Sociedad but he left them in 2018 to join LAFC. It would be difficult for the 34-year-old to cut it in Europe again after six years competing in MLS.
Tanner Tessmann to Bologna
Former FC Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann currently plays in Italian soccer's second division with Venezia but we will likely see him in Serie A soon.
According to MLS Transfers, "Bologna has been tracking him for over a year and many Serie A clubs see him as an affordable all action 8. Should Venezia not be promoted, we should see Tessmann at a new Serie A club for ‘24/‘25 season."
No Loan for Mathew Hoppe
Mathew Hoppe was on loan at the San Jose Earthquakes from Middlesbrough last year and he is now back with his parent club. Boro — who are managed by Premier League legend Michael Carrick — are currently 12th in the Championship and Hoppe could help them during the second half of this season.
MLS Transfers revealed that, "Hoppe currently has no MLS loan opportunities in the winter. He’s determined to continue his career with Middlesbrough F.C. and throughout Europe."