MLS rumors: Wilshere to Colorado, Solskjaer to Charlotte, Rooney joins Birmingham
Today's MLS rumors include Jack Wilshere being linked with the Colorado Rapids, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to join Charlotte FC and Wayne Rooney has joined Birmingham City.
MLS rumors: Jack Wilshere to the Colorado Rapids
Jack Wilshere is currently coaching Arsenal's U18s but he could be in line for his first role as a manager of a senior side.
The Athletic has reported that the "Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids are considering appointing Jack Wilshere as their new head coach."
The Rapids are owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment which also owns the Gunners and they are also in need of a new manager as Chris Little is currently in charge on an interim basis.
The MLS team have two more league games to go but they cannot qualify for the playoffs. For Wilshere to take over at the end of this season, it would give him time to prepare for the 2024 campaign.
MLS rumors: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Charlotte FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been out of work since leaving Manchester United in 2021. However, he could be about to return to management with an MLS side.
According to Topbin90, "Solskaer has inquired about a coaching role with Charlotte FC, among other teams in MLS."
The Norweigan has had a mixed career as a manager and is taking his time over his next move. Joining Charlotte could be the right fit for him to rebuild his reputation as a coach.
MLS rumors: Wayne Rooney joins Birmingham City
Wayne Rooney has been officially announced as the manager of Birmingham City after he left D.C. United last week.
Speaking to Birmingham's official website, Rooney said "My job is to elevate the Club to the next level and I can’t wait to get started. I know what the expectations are and our job is to deliver.”
The appointment has been greeted with mixed responses from fans who were surprised to see the club sack John Eustace after he guided them to a current sixth place in the Championship.