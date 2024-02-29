'Momentum' for 14-team College Football Playoff is only growing
There is a growing sense that the College Football Playoff could be expanded from 12 to 14 teams.
By John Buhler
Just when we all sort of got used to the 12-team College Football Playoff, there are rumors circulating that the postseason field could be expanded to 14 teams in 2026. Under the current playoff structure, its contract with ESPN runs out after the 2025 college football season. At that point, maybe other broadcasting networks get involved? Regardless, why on earth do we need 14 teams?
This is not a new idea, but one that has been tossed around by CFP leadership for quite some time. The idea behind getting to 14 teams is about getting automatic qualifiers for each of the Power Four leagues. Under the current 12-team format, no league is guaranteed entry, as it will be the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus seven at-large teams. What does the 14-format entail?
Well, for starts, it would give us the following automatic qualifiers in these asscociated conferences.
- Big Ten: 3
- SEC: 3
- ACC: 2
- Big 12: 2
- Group of 5: 1
- At-Large: 3
Okay, that's not the end of the world, but what about Notre Dame? Yes, that is where it gets so stupid...
Under the proposed format, Notre Dame would take one of the three available At-Large bids if the Fighting Irish were ranked inside the top 14 on Selection Sunday. That is just shoehorning in mid...
Let's discuss some of the pros and cons of this proposed format before it inevitably is our reality.
College Football Playoff creeping closer to a 14-team format come 2026
On the positive side of things, it gives confidence to leagues like the ACC and the Big 12 that they won't get left behind. In most iterations I have seen out there of what a preseason top-12 could look like, only the ACC and Big 12 champions are getting in. Where things stand now, they are sharing three and four spots, along with Notre Dame, while the G5 gets one and the Power Two get the rest.
Under a 14-team format, it probably gives the two best champions, probably the Big Ten and SEC in most years, a huge advantage by having a first-round bye. Having automatic qualifiers for the Big Ten and SEC is not necessary since those leagues will be getting in at least three teams minimum every season. Also, having a spot reserved for the Group of Five champion is justified to keep it all going.
And as far as my biggest criticism of the format is concerned, it feels like we are seemingly one bad draw away from kicking this thing out to 16 teams. From there, do you really want to see No. 1 Georgia host No. 16 Liberty Between the Hedges in Athens? I have watched that game before. That was called every non-conference home game in September when the Dawgs are not hosting Clemson.
Also, the Notre Dame exceptionalism is getting out of control. To basically say the Irish are getting in now every year they are 9-3 or better is not good for the sport. It is good for television executives, but can we please stop making exceptions for things that are not exceptional? Just join the ACC and be done with it. They have no incentive to do it other than the Power Four leagues starting to shun them.
14 teams can work, but we need to smooth out the edges, just like we did with the 12-team model.