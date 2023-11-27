Monday Night Football Sleeper Fantasy Picks: $100 Bonus + Cash Prizes for Vikings vs. Bears

The Vikings have allowed a 113.2 QBR when opposing teams target their tight ends (28th in NFL)



Kmet has 6 games with 40+ yards this season



Kmet is T-2nd for TD’s in the NFL among TE’s



Big game loading for Cole Kmet? 🔋🐻⬇️



