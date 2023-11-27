Monday Night Football Sleeper Fantasy Picks: $100 Bonus + Cash Prizes for Vikings vs. Bears
Monday Night Football Week 12 Best Sleeper Picks
There are tons of players in several different categories to choose from, too. Here are our favorite ones for tonight’s game:
Jordan Addison More Than 43.5 Receiving Yards
Justin Jefferson is unlikely to play tonight, and I still like this pick even if he does.
Addison has established himself as the clear WR1 in Jefferson’s absence. Addison has averaged 5 catches for 66 yards on 7.4 targets per game in the seven weeks since Jefferson went down with a hamstring injury.
He’s had at least 44 receiving yards in six of those seven games, and it’s hard to see that changing against a Bears defense that allows 245.9 passing yards per game (25th in NFL).
Cole Kmet More Than 37.5 Receiving Yards
Kmet is one of the most under-the-radar tight ends in the NFL, but he’s been a consistent threat in the passing game for Chicago.
He’s 7th among TEs in receptions (49), 12th in yards (439), and tied for 2nd with TDs (5), even with Fields missing four games.
Kmet has had at least 38 receiving yards in seven of 10 games this season and he’s had 4+ targets in four straight games.
When you also consider that Minnesota has allowed the third-most yards to TEs in the NFL this season, this number feels too low.
Khalil Herbert More than 52.5 Rush Yards
Herbert had his season derailed by an unlucky injury, but he’s back and already getting a hefty share of the carries.
That didn’t work out well in his return against Detroit (16 rushes for 35 yards), but the Lions have a strong rush defense and an up-tempo offense – two things that make it difficult for a running back to get going.
Though Minnesota has also been stout against the run this season (94 rush yards allowed per game, 7th in NFL), Herbert would need to average just 3.54 yards per rush if he gets at least 15 attempts, like he did last week.
