Move aside, Swifties: Aaron Rodgers may be in attendance for Jets-Chiefs game
At least one superstar is slated to show up on the sidelines for Week 4's Jets-Chiefs game. Are you ready for him?
By Kristen Wong
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers swore he wouldn't be away from the sidelines for too long. The miracle maker is reportedly planning to attend Week 4's Jets-Chiefs game on Sunday just over two weeks after undergoing surgery for his torn Achilles.
According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Rodgers only needs to be cleared by his doctors to fly from his hospital in California to MetLife Stadium.
Ever the non-traditionalist, Rodgers surprised everyone when he said he wasn't counting out a playoff return following his season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 against the Bills. After the surgery, Rodgers said he planned to return to New Jersey and maybe even grab a headset once he's more mobile.
If the ex-Packers quarterback is actually healthy enough to fly to New Jersey ahead of Sunday's matchup, Rodgers may indeed be on the inside track of an average Achilles recovery time.
Rodgers himself teased his return in an episode of The Pat McAfee Show: Rodgers told McAfee, "You never know who you're going to see at the game."
Aaron Rodgers could return to MetLife on Sunday vs. Chiefs
For thousands of newly initiated "Tayvis" shippers, those fans will be using their binoculars to spot a certain blonde in the crowds.
For Jets fans tired of seeing Zach Wilson, Rodgers will be a sight for sore eyes out there on the sidelines. Unless he gets the VIP treatment and sits in the box with Woody Johnson. Or sidles up to a widely acclaimed pop star and talks about his euphoric Eras Tour experience.
Basically, Sunday's matchup could turn into a giant game of "Where's Aaron?" on top of watching the Jets record four yards per pass attempt. The Chiefs are coming off a statement-declaring win over the Bears to remind the league that their offense has not, in fact, left. The Jets are coming off two straight losses, and despite recently signing backup quarterback Trevor Siemian, the offense risks getting booed off the field yet again in Week 4.
Rodgers may be able to help calm the masses, should he show up on Sunday night. With his totally non-controversial and benevolent presence, maybe the Jets can pull off the upset.