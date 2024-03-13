3 moves Blue Jays can still make to win Joey Votto his first World Series
Joey Votto, at age 40, has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays with hopes of contributing to this team's success come September and October.
By Jake Kleiner
1. Add more Power Depth
Most Blue Jays fans surely saw the team's loss of power coming after their incredible 2021 season where they ranked first in OPS. Since then, they lost Marcus Semien in free agency and traded away Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (two of their best, most consistent hitters) for pitching and defensive improvements. Now, during the most recent 2023 season, the Jays have fallen to 11th in league OPS ranking.
There are two ways in which the Blue Jays could improve upon this, both through internal and external means. Internally, they could continue to focus on plate discipline and improve on having hitters wait for a certain pitch/location before taking a swing. It is no secret that the big three hitters on the Jays (Springer, Bichette, and Guererro) are all their best when they are able to remain patient. That is easier said than done though, as they have all struggled to consistently hit well for power since 2021. Another option is of course to keep calling up players from Triple A and hope they hit like Davis Schnieder did last year.
The other option for improving the team's overall power is of course through free agency and trading. Don’t expect any more blockbuster free agency signings as there are no more free agents on the market that fit the Jays’ needs and price range, as well as their camp competition is already tight as is (a trade could come closer to the deadline, though). If Joey Votto can make the big league team and hit up to his own standards, this would dramatically help improve the Blue Jays lineup power and probably push them up again in the league OPS rankings.
