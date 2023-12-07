NBA Awards Rankings: Rudy Gobert still No. 1 in Defensive Player of the Year race
The 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year race is turning into a phenomenal contest.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the best defensive fronts in the league with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. That is one of the reasons why they were the best defensive team in basketball last year and have a top 10 defense this season. With Jarrett Allen being injury prone, Mobley is the defensive anchor.
It should be no surprise that Mobley is here as he finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting and was first team All-Defense last season. At the moment, Mobley's defensive numbers have been strikingly similar as they were last season.
He's currently averaging 1.7 blocks per game which ranks 10th in the NBA and is averaging 0.8 steals per game. His combined blocks plus steals per game ranks 16th in the NBA. Defense is more than just the numbers. Mobley stands at 6-foot-11 and weighs 215 pounds. His height allows him to protect the rim and his low weight allows him to move quicker out on the perimeter to defend the guards.
One thing that is hurting Mobley as of right now in potentially winning the award is the Cavaliers' record. They are 11-9 standings as the No. 8 seed in the East and over the last decade, the winner of the award has been on a team with a top-five seed.