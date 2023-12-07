NBA Awards Rankings: Rudy Gobert still No. 1 in Defensive Player of the Year race
The 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year race is turning into a phenomenal contest.
Anthony Davis has been one of the best defensive players in basketball for his entire career and has never won a Defensive Player of the Year. This season Davis is trying to make his case to win his first ever DPOY but is coming up just shy in this ranking.
Davis is currently tied for the lead in both total blocks and blocks per game with Brook Lopez. They both have 58 blocks, nine more than the player in second, and average 2.8 blocks per game. Where Davis separates himself is that he is averaging one steal per game. This makes Davis one of 13 players to average at least one block and one steal per game and one of two players to average at least two blocks and one steal per game. Davis' 3.8 steals plus blocks per game is second in the NBA.
The center stands at 6-foot-10 with a wingspan of 7-foot-6. His unique length makes him the best shot blocker in the NBA. Playing as a point guard before hitting his crazy growth spurt, gives him a unique quickness as well. He's able to move fast enough to stay in front of perimeter players but can also defend the best big men in the NBA.
The reason he hasn't jumped to the number one spot just yet is because of two factors. Right now the Los Angeles Lakers are ninth in defensive rating and since 2013 the DPOY winner's team has had a top-three defense. The second is that Davis hasn't consistently been one of the best defenders across the board.