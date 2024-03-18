3 NBA Draft prospects who can cement claim for No. 1 pick in March Madness
The top of the 2024 NBA Draft is a complete free-for-all, so March Madness could determine who goes No. 1 overall in June.
1. Kentucky's Rob Dillingham oozes star-power more than his peers
Few prospects feel like a star more than Rob Dillingham. It oozes off the screen — the creativity, the shot-making, the overwhelming self-confidence. But, he falls in the same boat as his aforementioned teammate. Dillingham is charitably listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds with a 6-foot-2 wingspan. That is a tough pill to swallow for interested teams at the top of the draft.
Dillingham has been coming off the bench for Kentucky all season, occupying the sixth man role in concert with Sheppard. That's part of why it took so long for NBA scouts to really come around on the 19-year-old. But, as SEC play heated up, so did Dillingham. He strung together several impressive performances against high-level competition, firmly planting his flag in the top-5 conversation.
The defense is going to be a problem at the next level. Dilly competes hard and he's a pesk in passing lanes (1.1 steals), but the fundamentals aren't there and he will be physically vulnerable against bulkier, more athletic NBA players. He will need to overcome that with his offensive output, which thankfully feels very much possible.
He's the most creative passer on the board, blessed with shifty handles and a tremendous first step that can be used to manipulate the defense and generate angles. Dillingham is going to finish exclusively below the rim at the next level, so there are valid worries about how his acrobatic finishes will translate against NBA length. But, he can hit floaters with ease and he's a deadly pull-up shooter out to the 3-point line. Dillingham should be able to fit within different setups, too. He can operate on the ball and create out of pick-and-rolls, or he can fly into spot-up 3s and attack off the catch.
Dillingham is an elite 3-point shooter (44.9 percent), a visionary passer (3.9 assists, 2.0 turnovers), and a true emotional leader. The dude fires up teammates with his own bravado. He certainly has the confidence to overcome the confines of his height at the next level. If he electrifies in March Madness, teams will have to consider him a legitimate No. 1 pick candidate.